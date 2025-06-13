BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Creation in Six Days...Impossible? with Jay Seegert (Part 1)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 14 hours ago

On our website; https://www.thebereancall.org/content/creation-six-daysimpossible-jay-seegert-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Today and next week, we’re going to talk about creation and evolution, and what most Christians think and believe about the issues. I say “think and believe” because many if not most who call themselves Christians haven’t settled the issues in their minds, and therefore many are confused at least. So we’re going to discuss what such confusion does to one’s faith in the Scriptures, and consequently, the effect is has on a person’s trust in the Lord.


Here to discuss the subject with me is Jay Seegert. He is the cofounder of Creation Education Center and its principal lecturer. His degrees are in physics and engineering, yet you will hear his heart and mind are first and foremost in the Bible. Jay is the author of Creation and Evolution: Compatible or in Conflict? and has produced an excellent DVD titled Creation in Six Days: A Biblical and Scientific Analysis.


Video Posting


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos


Social Posting


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

X: https://x.com/thebereancall

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonjay seegert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy