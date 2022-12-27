What Child Is This? The True Story of the Writing of the Carol

What does the AntiChrist have to do with Christmas? The Bible says that anyone that does not believe that Jesus Christ came and dwelled in human flesh has the spirit of the antichrist. Belief in the divine manifestation of the Messiah becoming man is the most basic of all Christian doctrines.

Today TruNews looks at the holiday carol ‘What Child is This?’ This carol not only presents an inspiring Christmas hymn but also teaches sound doctrine of the birth of Jesus Christ and its essential belief to the Christian faith.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/27/22.

