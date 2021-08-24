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Joe Biden + His Administration Planned for EVERY Contingency in Afghanistan (Trust them)
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30 views • August 24, 2021
Joe Biden and his administration positively plan for every single contingency in Afghanistan which is why somehow we forgot to evacuate Americans within the country before handing it over to the Taliban along with the $85 billion in weaponry that we also left behind that they are now in possession of. We should totally trust the administration going forward, they are perfectly blameless, along with the Democratic establishment that got this dementia ridden skinsuit into office.
#Biden #Afghanistan #contigency
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#Biden #Afghanistan #contigency
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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