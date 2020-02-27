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Is Our Medical System the "Church of Pharmaceutical Mysticism"? | Dr. Robert Scott Bell
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50 views • February 27, 2020
In this video, cancer researcher Ty Bollinger speaks with Dr. Robert Scott Bell, author, lecturer, and host of the “Robert Scott Bell Show.” Robert discusses how our conventional medical system has a magic pill for everything; what he calls the “church of pharmaceutical mysticism.”
The full interview with Dr. Robert Scott Bell is part of "The Quest for the Cures Continues" docu-series.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
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About Dr. Robert Scott Bell
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Six days a week Robert Scott Bell empowers his listeners with healing principles that can aid in physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, economic and yes even political healing!
Robert hosts the fastest two hours of healing information on radio, dealing with everyday health issues from the perspective of alternative/holistic health care. Robert Scott Bell tackles the tough issues and shows no fear when confronting government and corporate bullies who would stand in the way of health freedom.
Robert Scott Bell is a homeopathic practitioner with a passion for health and healing unmatched by anybody on radio. He personally overcame numerous chronic diseases using natural healing principles and has dedicated his life to revealing the healing power within all of us.
The full interview with Dr. Robert Scott Bell is part of "The Quest for the Cures Continues" docu-series.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
--------------------------------------------------
About Dr. Robert Scott Bell
--------------------------------------------------
Six days a week Robert Scott Bell empowers his listeners with healing principles that can aid in physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, economic and yes even political healing!
Robert hosts the fastest two hours of healing information on radio, dealing with everyday health issues from the perspective of alternative/holistic health care. Robert Scott Bell tackles the tough issues and shows no fear when confronting government and corporate bullies who would stand in the way of health freedom.
Robert Scott Bell is a homeopathic practitioner with a passion for health and healing unmatched by anybody on radio. He personally overcame numerous chronic diseases using natural healing principles and has dedicated his life to revealing the healing power within all of us.
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