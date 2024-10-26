How To Load a Truck

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Korea was (is) a motor-transport war. The trek was by truck, tank…. Roads? Wot roads? Overloading? Sure had to. But it raises hell with our transport. Moral: Don’t do it unless you're going a fight. Here's how:
_________________________
Home Base Groove by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100563
Artist: http://incompetech.com/