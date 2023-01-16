https://gettr.com/post/p256eu30eb6
01/14/2023 Rosangel Perez：When we want to isolate the real enemy, we should not mix up the beautiful Chinese people with the evil CCP. They have nothing to do with the crimes the CCP has done
01/14/2023 罗桑格尔·佩雷兹：当我们要分离出真正的敌人时，我们不应当将善良的中国人民同中共混为一谈。 中国人民与中共所犯下的罪恶毫无关系。
