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HOSPITALS KILLED COVID PATIENTS ON PURPOSE FOR PROFIT❗ ⚕ SAYS NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER KIM OVERTON
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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One thing to note to Kimberly: THERE WERE NO GAS CHAMBERS...BUT NOW THERE SHOULD BE - VfB


Critical care nurse Kimberly Overton explains to Jimmy that COVID patients were not dying from the virus but from "deadly hospital protocols," including unnecessary early intubation, the toxic antiviral remdesivir, and high-dose sedatives like fentanyl and propofol—a "hospital holocaust" she calls "the new gas chambers."


She recalls arguing with doctors who could only answer "it's protocol" when asked why they were killing patients, noting that intubated patients had an 80% mortality rate and that remdesivir was administered after the viral replication phase when it could not work.


Overton says she left bedside nursing in 2021 after witnessing vaccine injuries including strokes, blood clots, and cardiac issues in young healthy individuals, and now runs a holistic nursing practice offering functional medicine and advocacy for those seeking unvaccinated blood through the Pure Blood Registry. She concludes that the medical establishment was "murdering patients for profit" and that Dr. Fauci and others should face the death penalty for their crimes.


Kimberly Overton’s website: https://nursefreedomnetwork.org


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7-U81GhX-M

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jimmy dorecovidiocracymurder protocolkim overtonhospitals killed for profit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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