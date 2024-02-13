⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled four attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 30th, 44th, and 60th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, and five motor vehicles.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front lines, as well as repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 60th and 63rd mechanised brigades near Torskoye and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 310 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, 27 motor vehicles, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 53rd Mechanised Brigade and 129th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novgorodskoye and Novokalinovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Moreover, five attacks launched by units of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade, 79th, 80th air assault brigades were repelled near Kleshcheyevka, Leninskoye, Shumy, Krasnogorovka, and Georgievka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to 325 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, and 25 motor vehicles.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region), Vladimirovka, Vodyanoye, Urozhaynoye, Prechistovka, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 250 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Russian Groups of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brigade, and 23rd Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Verbovoye, Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), and Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one ammunition depot of the AFU 126th Territorial Defence Brigade, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 114 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units shot down 63 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kremenets, Aleksandrovka, Kleshcheyevka, Mezhevoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Lyubimovka, Dudchany (Kherson region), Basan (Zaporozhye region), as well as intercepted three HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 570 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 12,292 unmanned aerial vehicles, 464 air defence missile systems, 14,994 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,219 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,021 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 18,574 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.