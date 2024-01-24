Create New Account
Federal Courts: Warnings from Mason and Jefferson
Tenth Amendment Center
One of George Mason’s leading objections to ratification was the structure of the federal judiciary. Thomas Jefferson signaled that he liked it at first, but in the years to follow, considered it the leading engine of consolidation, and the destruction of the constitution.


Path to Liberty: January 24, 2024

libertyconstitutionsupreme courthistorylibertariancourtsfoundersfederalismthomas jefferson10th amendmentdecentralizegeorge mason

