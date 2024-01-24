Federal Courts: Warnings from Mason and Jefferson

One of George Mason’s leading objections to ratification was the structure of the federal judiciary. Thomas Jefferson signaled that he liked it at first, but in the years to follow, considered it the leading engine of consolidation, and the destruction of the constitution.
Path to Liberty: January 24, 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.