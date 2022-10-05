Create New Account
And We Know 10.4.2022 IT won’t BE SLOW! The MSM can’t hide! Deep COVER agents will be JAILED! J6 prisoner UPDATE!
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
LT of And We Know


October 4, 2022


Folks, the wakeup is happening in places we would never have thought.. democrats, students and more. The J6 prisōners wrote a letter we will look into, President Trump was interviewed again and Red Octōber gets big surprises. Hang in there.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mmbf6-10.4.22-it-wont-be-slow-the-msm-cant-hide-deep-cover-agents-will-be-jailed.html

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsdemocratsawakeningstudentspresidentdeep statechristianjailmsmred octoberprisonersltjan 6and we knowexposing evilj6deep cover agentsunable to hide

