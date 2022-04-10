And We Know 10.4.2022 IT won’t BE SLOW! The MSM can’t hide! Deep COVER agents will be JAILED! J6 prisoner UPDATE!

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LT of And We Know
October 4, 2022
Folks, the wakeup is happening in places we would never have thought.. democrats, students and more. The J6 prisōners wrote a letter we will look into, President Trump was interviewed again and Red Octōber gets big surprises. Hang in there.
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