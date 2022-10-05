And We Know 10.4.2022 IT won’t BE SLOW! The MSM can’t hide! Deep COVER agents will be JAILED! J6 prisoner UPDATE!

LT of And We Know





October 4, 2022





Folks, the wakeup is happening in places we would never have thought.. democrats, students and more. The J6 prisōners wrote a letter we will look into, President Trump was interviewed again and Red Octōber gets big surprises. Hang in there.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mmbf6-10.4.22-it-wont-be-slow-the-msm-cant-hide-deep-cover-agents-will-be-jailed.html