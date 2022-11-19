FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 63:4-8, Sabbath: 20221119

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 63:4-8, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, November 19, 2022

O my Glorious, Gracious, Merciful, Holy, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the completed, but active Blood-Bought Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid on the Cross to purchase my redemption.

Merciful Father, because Your Holy Spirit has revealed Your lovingkindness to me through my union with my LORD Jesus Christ:

4 My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness, and my mouth shall praise You, EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY with joyful lips.

6 When I remember You, JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER upon my knees, and meditate on You in my nightly devotions.

7 Because You have been my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER and HELP. Therefore, in the shadow of Your Protection, I will rejoice.

8 My soul follows close behind You, my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER, my Fortress, my High Tower, my Deliverer, My Shield, and the One in whom I take refuge; because Your Right Hand upholds me.

Thank You, Heavenly Father for Your daily Providential Blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 63:4-8, personalized, NKJV).

