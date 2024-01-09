Ep. 62: 'Fossil' Fuels?

If fossil fuels come from fossils, why have scientists found them on one of Saturn’s moons?

A lot of what you’ve heard about energy is false.

Dr. Willie Soon explains.





Redpill: Abiogenic Petroleum Origin

* According to Abiotic Oil theory, the hydrocarbons in petroleum are natural components of non-biological processes in our ecosystem.

* Petroleum i.e. “rock oil” is the second most abundant liquid on Earth.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 9 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-fossil-fuels/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1744777758507504061