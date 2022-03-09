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Dr. Jane Ruby & Dr. Eli English speak about parasites in cov!d death shots
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313 views • March 09, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby & Dr. Eli English speak about parasites in cov!d death shots
That's why they banned Ivermectin and HCQ that are parasite drugs.
Heads must roll !
The Pfizer Vaccine “Only” Has 1,291 Side Effects!
A judge forced the FDA to release Pfizer's clinical data and it's worse than you can possibly imagine
https://www.globalresearch.ca/pfizer-vaccine-only-has-1291-side-effects/5773091
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/31758da0-59b7-485d-b931-b613aa91616b
That's why they banned Ivermectin and HCQ that are parasite drugs.
Heads must roll !
The Pfizer Vaccine “Only” Has 1,291 Side Effects!
A judge forced the FDA to release Pfizer's clinical data and it's worse than you can possibly imagine
https://www.globalresearch.ca/pfizer-vaccine-only-has-1291-side-effects/5773091
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/31758da0-59b7-485d-b931-b613aa91616b
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