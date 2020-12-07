Sen. Mastriano Discloses Trump Victory Path Following PA Election Fraud Hearing

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From Next News Network; Gary Franchi interviews Retired Colonel Douglas Mastriano 31 year veteran with multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan Director of NATO intelligence Center and a professor at the US Army War College NOW a Senator from Pennsylvania and the spearhead to the effort to expose the fraud in the recent election and to save the republic. You may recall seeing him in the News coverage from a little over a week ago from the hearings in PA. Here is a link to that coverage if you would like to check it out; http://realnewschannel.com/LIVE%20Pennsylvania%20State%20Legislature%20Holds%20Public%20Hearing%20on%202020%20Election.php
Source Links;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EU6atwLJg3w
http://realnewschannel.com/LIVE%20Pennsylvania%20State%20Legislature%20Holds%20Public%20Hearing%20on%202020%20Election.php
If you're a personal victim of vote fraud call Trump legal team: 888-630-1776
In Arizona? Go to http://defendyourballot.com and click
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