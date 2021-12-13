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X22 Report B 12. 12. 21.
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241 views • December 13, 2021
Ep. 2650b - Deep Cleaning In Progress, Antifa Mapping Started Long Ago, We Have It All
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The [DS] is panicking, the puppet masters are not in control the patriots are and the [DS] is doing exactly what the patriots want. The pandemic is failing, this is why they are making a final push to get everyone vaccinated before the new test, tick tock its not going to work. Election fraud is now being exposed and those who committed the fraud are panicking. The [DS] is not building the narrative for the riots that are coming. Antifa cell arrested, mapping started a long time ago. What we are witnessing is the deep cleaning in the progress.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The [DS] is panicking, the puppet masters are not in control the patriots are and the [DS] is doing exactly what the patriots want. The pandemic is failing, this is why they are making a final push to get everyone vaccinated before the new test, tick tock its not going to work. Election fraud is now being exposed and those who committed the fraud are panicking. The [DS] is not building the narrative for the riots that are coming. Antifa cell arrested, mapping started a long time ago. What we are witnessing is the deep cleaning in the progress.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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