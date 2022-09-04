Say This Prayer and End Your Struggle With Depression

In this answer to a viewer's question, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley explains that the authority of negative states such as depression will gradually come to an end when we clearly see and understand the part of us that derives its life from wallowing in the negativity.

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