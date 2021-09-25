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SHOCKING, URGENT NEWS. DR VERNON COLEMAN. SHARE WIDELY (MIRRORED)
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2903 views • September 25, 2021
SHOCKING, URGENT NEWS. DR VERNON COLEMAN. SHARE WIDELY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0TdHKwae9Wd5/
Dr Vernon Coleman is an international bestselling author and a retired medical doctor. He is also an acknowledged expert on drug and vaccine adverse events.
For more information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org Below are the links to the websites mentioned in this video:
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ukcolumn.org
https://www.21stcenturywire.com
Shocking, Urgent News. Dr Vernon Coleman. Share Widely
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0TdHKwae9Wd5/
Dr Vernon Coleman is an international bestselling author and a retired medical doctor. He is also an acknowledged expert on drug and vaccine adverse events.
For more information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org Below are the links to the websites mentioned in this video:
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ukcolumn.org
https://www.21stcenturywire.com
Shocking, Urgent News. Dr Vernon Coleman. Share Widely
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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