Tucker Carlson - Words From Dubai on TCN - 'This is Cruel Madness' - clip

Tucker Carlson:

Uncensored: $60 Billion for Ukraine (clip)

“It became absolutely obvious to everyone a few months ago that Ukraine would not be able to win the war against Russia.”

“So it's not just a lost cause. This is self-destruction. This is cruel madness. This is complicity in the murder of an entire generation of Ukrainians. This is completely obvious. And not a single decent person will deny it now.”