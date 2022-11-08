SSP-19, TIME TRAVEL to the Crucifixtion & Resurrection of Jesus Christ - It is REAL!

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This video contains clips from an interview with Andrew Basiago, a Secret Space Program participant. Seven modalities of Time Travel are discussed including using a Chronoviser / Looking Glass - "Alien Technology" to actually view the Ministry, Death and Ressurection of Jesus Christ. Just as Jesus the Father selects souls to incarnate into "Fit Extension" bodies... the "Aliens" have this Soul transfer technology as well. Jesus is God and REAL - TIME is an Illusion and SHORT!