US Military News





Dec 8, 2023





Today, we have a critical and in-depth analysis of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We'll delve into the recent military developments, strategies employed by both sides and the potential global implications of this complex geopolitical situation.





In a startling update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported substantial losses for Russian forces in the last 24 hours. According to their report on Thursday, Russia lost a total of 1,130 soldiers, 20 tanks, and 33 artillery systems. This brings the cumulative Russian casualties in the war, as per the Ukrainian army, to a staggering 321,800 soldiers.





NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUbc6Bb6xLs