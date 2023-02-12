https://gettr.com/post/p281ryi60cd

2/11/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The balloon incident the U.S. disclosed to the public is not the whole story, and more shocking truth will be exposed in the future. The balloon incident is just the beginning of the CCP's entire plan. Communist China will carry out a series of actions that are even more frenzied. The CCP is awaiting the collapse of the Western and American economies, and then will see an opportunity to deal a fatal blow. The CCP’s final goal is to defeat the U.S. and the West through unrestricted and asymmetric warfare.

#spyballoon #3Fscheme #ecomoniccollapse #weaponizationofvirus #unrestrictedwarfare #asymmetricwarfare





2/11/2023 文贵盖特：美国公布的气球事件并非全部，未来还有更令人震惊的真相出来。气球事件只是全面计划的开始，中共将有更加疯狂的一系列行动。中共正等着西方和美国经济的崩塌，然后伺机出重拳，最终通过超限战和不对称战争击败美国和西方。



