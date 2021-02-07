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IMMINENT - Bitcoin Cash (BCH) transactions to surpass that of Bitcoin (BTC)
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70 views • February 07, 2021
Bullish news for Bitcoin Cash! In the last few weeks there has been a continuous uptick in the number of transactions occurring on the BCH network. On February 4th it reached 293,000 transactions, putting BCH in range of BTC’s daily transaction count .
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
0:00 Introduction
0:49 Low Fees on BCH & High Fees on BTC
1:20 Implications of network congestion
2:20 The Bitcoin Cash opportunity
3:08 Future prediction
3:26 The cause of increased economic activity
4:21 Conclusion
4:58 A thank you to our supporters!
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Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
0:00 Introduction
0:49 Low Fees on BCH & High Fees on BTC
1:20 Implications of network congestion
2:20 The Bitcoin Cash opportunity
3:08 Future prediction
3:26 The cause of increased economic activity
4:21 Conclusion
4:58 A thank you to our supporters!
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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