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Democrats Stirred Up The Hornets Nest for the Last Time
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126 views • February 09, 2020
Dave Hayes brings us his analysis of Q leaks, and why it's likely we could see Deep State Swamp Creatures delivered to the Halls of Justice. Dave points out with the impeachment thing behind him...Donald Trump can move forward with the Swamp Creature round-up without appearing that he's trying to thwart his Congressional trial.
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