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GLOBALIST PLANS, 25 COUNTRIES W/ TOP SECRET MILITARY BIO-WEAPON LABS - SARAH ON DAVE HODGES SHOW
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202 views • July 17, 2021
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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Sarah joins Dave Hodges on The Common Sense Show. We discuss the continuation of bioweapons research since world war II. How the Japanese Unit 731 research was continued under secret military programs. We also discuss the globalist plans and the Marxist/Technocrat takeover. See more of Dave Hodges at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com - Or see more of his shows by joining at https://thecommonsenseshow.tv/

Usually my shows with Dave Hodges are uploaded onto SarahWestall.TV and onto Ebener for members. You can see more of these by joining SarahWestall.tv or Ebener at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe.

Support your health and this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Z-Stack Vitamin Pack, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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