Cold water therapies, Do they work?

The benefits of cold water therapies, (links below.) It has many benefits, including - 1.Improve your immune system 2.Combat symptoms of depression. ... 3.Improve circulation. ... 4.Increase metabolism. ... 5.Reduce inflammation and prevent muscle soreness, aid in recovery. 6.Relieve localized pain. I have been using this now for many years to improve all these areas of my health. When I had no immune system, and could not move this helped me, and it helps me today for the same reasons, and to lose weight.



The start of scientific research

https://www.wimhofmethod.com/science

Known benefits of cold showershttps://www.wimhofmethod.com/benefits-of-cold-showers

What is cold therapy?

https://www.uclahealth.org/news/6-cold-shower-benefits-consider

Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation

https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive

3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011



https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49



Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/

and Twitter THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH MY PATRONS Heather, Mai Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link



