Cold water therapies, Do they work?

The benefits of cold water therapies, (links below.)
It has many benefits, including -
1.Improve your immune system
2.Combat symptoms of depression. ...
3.Improve circulation. ...
4.Increase metabolism. ...
5.Reduce inflammation and prevent muscle soreness, aid in recovery.
6.Relieve localized pain.
I have been using this now for many years to improve all these areas of my health. When I had no immune system, and could not move this helped me, and it helps me today for the same reasons, and to lose weight.
The start of scientific research
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/science
Known benefits of cold showershttps://www.wimhofmethod.com/benefits-of-cold-showers
What is cold therapy?
https://www.uclahealth.org/news/6-cold-shower-benefits-consider
Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation
https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive
3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49
Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/
and Twitter THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH MY PATRONS Heather, Mai Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.