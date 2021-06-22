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Links:
Philippines' Duterte threatens those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine with jail
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-threatens-those-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-with-jail-2021-06-21/
Duterte threatens to arrest Filipinos who refuse to get vaccinated:
https://www.cnnphilippines.com/news/2021/6/22/Duterte-threat-to-arrest-those-who-refuse-to-get-vaccinated.html
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ufKuPE_ejw
Gio in the Philippines