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LA PALMA ,, PREDICTED ?? Or By DESIGN ?? You Decide .. Watch This... Is This Even Possible ??
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232 views • October 26, 2021
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/wJm09-H-roA
Quotation from original video description.... "The Simpsons showed 911 before it Happened on several Episodes.. The Twin Towers were printed on the 20 made in 1996... and On and On the Nonsense Goes... Is THIS what is next ?? God Only Knows"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
https://youtu.be/wJm09-H-roA
Quotation from original video description.... "The Simpsons showed 911 before it Happened on several Episodes.. The Twin Towers were printed on the 20 made in 1996... and On and On the Nonsense Goes... Is THIS what is next ?? God Only Knows"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
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