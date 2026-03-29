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Iran War - Military Analysis 3-28-26 - lotfy zakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auktVE7cB9U
March 28 2026
ايران تدمر طائرات الانذار المبكر الامريكية وترامب يهدد السعوديه ويطالبها بالتطبيع الاسرائيلي الان
Iran destroys us early warning aircraft and Trump threatens Saudi Arabia and demands Israeli normalization now