© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pentagon is funding Bio Labs - They want to kill you. We all know this now. Remember Fauci and the Wuhan Lab. The Genie is out of the Bottle. Scum Bags !
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • March 07, 2022
Scum Bags. Our own gov is in on it. Look what they did in Wuhan with Fauci and the Chinese Commies. Now we find out about this. Hang Millie by his balls. Now.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.