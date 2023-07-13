Create New Account
EMERGENCY WARNING! Deep State Planning False Flag Terror Attack on the Power Grid to be Blamed on American Patriots
Rick Langley
Alex Jones warns of the Deep State push to frame the 'Right Wing' for impending false flag attacks on the power grid.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/learn-the-nwo-plan-to-collapse-humanity-before-they-black-out-the-power-grid-and-blame-it-on-the-right/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-attack-against-power-grid-is-imminent-learn-why/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-alert-globalists-planning-to-launch-false-flag-cyber-attack-on-power-grid/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-alert-media-homeland-security-warn-right-wing-extremists-or-russia-set-to-attack-power-grid/


deep stateprepareplanning false flag terror attackon the power gridnight of the long knives

