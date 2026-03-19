Moment an Israeli missile strike near RT journalists in Lebanon injuring correspondent & cameraman

The moment of the Israeli missile strike near RT journalists in Lebanon.

The correspondent and cameraman are injured.

Update: RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and his cameraman were injured in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon.

It's reported that an Israeli aircraft fired at their vehicle as they were driving across a bridge near a military base.

Both are conscious and are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Adding more about this from Maria Zakharova:

Against the backdrop of the murder of two hundred journalists in Gaza, what happened today cannot be called a coincidence - Maria Zakharova on the injury of RT journalists.

Adding more about this:

RT Journalist and my dear friends Steve Sweeney and his cameraman Ali, were wounded by a targeted strike by the Israelis. Doctors are assessing their condition for shrapnel. WE STAND WITH THEM AGAINST THE EPSTEIN COALITION!

@ Christopher Helali

Adding:

Iran hit a major Israeli oil refinery in Haifa, Israel. (Cynthia.. I tried to post the video, but was silent and couldn't upload.)