Moment an Israeli missile strike near RT journalists in Lebanon injuring correspondent & cameraman

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The moment of the Israeli missile strike near RT journalists in Lebanon.
The correspondent and cameraman are injured.
Update: RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and his cameraman were injured in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon.
It's reported that an Israeli aircraft fired at their vehicle as they were driving across a bridge near a military base.
Both are conscious and are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.
Adding more about this from Maria Zakharova:
Against the backdrop of the murder of two hundred journalists in Gaza, what happened today cannot be called a coincidence - Maria Zakharova on the injury of RT journalists.
Adding more about this:
RT Journalist and my dear friends Steve Sweeney and his cameraman Ali, were wounded by a targeted strike by the Israelis. Doctors are assessing their condition for shrapnel. WE STAND WITH THEM AGAINST THE EPSTEIN COALITION!
@ Christopher Helali
Adding:
Iran hit a major Israeli oil refinery in Haifa, Israel. (Cynthia.. I tried to post the video, but was silent and couldn't upload.)