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RFK Jr. tells LifeSite 'sadistic' Fauci funded research of grafting scalps of aborted babies onto rats
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100 views • October 28, 2021
John-Henry speaks with none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his brand new book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.' Kennedy says intel communities have been planning a “coup d'état” against democracy under the pretext of a pandemic for a long time.
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