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9 prominent doctors & scientists engage in a remarkable exchange
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1760 views • October 25, 2021
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Dr. Richard Urso
Dr. Robert W Malone
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Pierre Kory
Dr. Mark McDonald
Dr. Heather Tyson
Dr. Brian Tyson
Dr. John Littell
Dr. Mathew Crawford
Dr. Richard Urso
Dr. Robert W Malone
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Pierre Kory
Dr. Mark McDonald
Dr. Heather Tyson
Dr. Brian Tyson
Dr. John Littell
Dr. Mathew Crawford
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