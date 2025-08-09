Disarming Hezbollah unachievable dream — Velayati reaffirms 'Iran opposes disarmament'

'If Hezbollah lays down arms, who will defend Lebanese lives & honor?

US-Israeli dream to bring another puppet to power in Lebanon will never come true'

Iran will BLOCK Trump's Caucasus corridor — Khamenei advisor Velayati

'Will not become Trump-owned corridor, but graveyard for his mercenaries'

Warns plan will divide Armenia

'No nation agrees to division of its land, even if government unfortunately takes unstable positions'

🚨 Iran OPPOSES the creation of a US-backed corridor through Armenia, which would connect Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan, said Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader.

He warned that increased US influence in the region could lead to expanded NATO presence across the South Caucasus, potentially creating a 'snake' between Iran and Russia.

Velayati stressed that Tehran WILL NOT ALLOW this to happen.