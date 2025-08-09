BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Disarming Hezbollah unachievable dream - Velayati reaffirms 'Iran opposes disarmament'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1301 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 22 hours ago

Disarming Hezbollah unachievable dream — Velayati reaffirms 'Iran opposes disarmament'

Adds it's up to Lebanon, but asks:

'If Hezbollah lays down arms, who will defend Lebanese lives & honor? 

US-Israeli dream to bring another puppet to power in Lebanon will never come true'

More:  

Iran will BLOCK Trump's Caucasus corridor — Khamenei advisor Velayati

'Will not become Trump-owned corridor, but graveyard for his mercenaries'

Warns plan will divide Armenia

'No nation agrees to division of its land, even if government unfortunately takes unstable positions'

More description found:  

🚨 Iran OPPOSES the creation of a US-backed corridor through Armenia,  which would connect Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan, said Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader.

He warned that increased US influence in the region could lead to expanded NATO presence across the South Caucasus, potentially creating a 'snake' between Iran and Russia. 

Velayati stressed that Tehran WILL NOT ALLOW this to happen.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy