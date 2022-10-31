New Song Release - "We've Had Enough"

Rumble Music Video: https://rumble.com/v1qo9mk-weve-had-enough.html
Official Song Website: https://www.wevehadenough.net/
Our country is fractured and moving in the wrong direction.
Lax Prosecutions / Reckless Defunding / GMO Food / Chemtrails / Climate Hussle / Mandates / Lockdowns / Gender Confusion / Brain-washing Children / Child Trafficking / Open Border / Inflation / Mistreatment of Seniors / Assaults on Our God-given Freedoms
Additional Links:
http://www.SongsOfScripture.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.