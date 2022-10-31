New Song Release - "We've Had Enough"

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Rumble Music Video: https://rumble.com/v1qo9mk-weve-had-enough.html
Official Song Website: https://www.wevehadenough.net/
Our country is fractured and moving in the wrong direction.
Lax Prosecutions / Reckless Defunding / GMO Food / Chemtrails / Climate Hussle / Mandates / Lockdowns / Gender Confusion / Brain-washing Children / Child Trafficking / Open Border / Inflation / Mistreatment of Seniors / Assaults on Our God-given Freedoms
Additional Links:
http://www.SongsOfScripture.com/