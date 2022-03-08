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The Russian Armed Forces have Captured one of the Tank Bases in Central Ukraine. 030822
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222 views • March 08, 2022
The equipment was recently removed from storage for participation in hostilities against the RF Armed Forces and is fully equipped. Now the Ukrainian tanks have been towed to the Russian military base and will soon enter the battle against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
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