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Asymptomatic spread is a fake - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi debunks current myths around Covid
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168 views • January 09, 2021
It is clear that this so called pandemic is one big hoax, and the measurements taken by the government like wearing masks or distance keeping are not to protect citicens, it almost looks like they are made to harm them. Same thing with this new vaccine which aparently is not safe, why vaccine people against a virus which is not more dangerous then a ordinary flu virus ? Specially if you know that about 80 percent of the population has already developed their anticorps against it ? The whole thing is a criminal act against humanity, because it happens worldwide at the same time.
This sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi about the current situation we find ourselves in. He is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is.a German American lawyer with experience going after large companies like Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses the current situation and his efforts to bring justice to the situation.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
source
https://youtu.be/DVq_Eufr9fw
This sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi about the current situation we find ourselves in. He is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is.a German American lawyer with experience going after large companies like Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses the current situation and his efforts to bring justice to the situation.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
source
https://youtu.be/DVq_Eufr9fw
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