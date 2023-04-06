Dad was army intel, buried with the flag. He sends *this URGENT message* to military everywhere.  Esp VeteransToday website viewers.

We are more than just physical beings. I proved it with much, and my own, surprise at a recent performance. Audience later confirmed it with a text message, now online. My parents continue to guide me, thanks to Abraham Hicks, and fun loud people that allow me to maintain a Step-5 Alignment. Will have another video why a war with China, run by regime psychopaths, actually targets civilians. With receipts, not yak yak yak talking heads.

ww3,China,Ukraine,war,einstein,abrahamhicks,lawofattraction,collateral,damage,wikileaks,assange,peace.emergency,war,mercola