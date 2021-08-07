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THE WAR AGAINST GOD, TRUMPS Doctor Vladimir Zelenko talks to israeli politicians
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530 views • August 07, 2021
TRUMPS Doctor Vladimir Zelenko talks to israeli politicians . COVID IS A WAR AGAINST GOD AND HIS FOLLOWERS. So many have been tricked into taking the poison death shot.
LISTEN to the real Facts. ALL Humanity is at risk. Please share this every time you see it.
SAVE HUMANITY.
LISTEN to the real Facts. ALL Humanity is at risk. Please share this every time you see it.
SAVE HUMANITY.
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