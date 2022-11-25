A Warning to Parents STOP! Your children will become blank creatures, products of technology!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered 7 hours ago
THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
07.07.2017 to Luz de Maria
Parents: You are dominated by the technology of the demon. Each novelty that you place in the hands of your children is a planned tactic so that your children implement the microchip and become part of the worshippers of the antichrist. Your children will become blank creatures, products of technology created to dominate man.
📖 Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0WWNQBJuLU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.