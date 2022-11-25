Create New Account
A Warning to Parents STOP! Your children will become blank creatures, products of technology!
High Hopes
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

07.07.2017 to Luz de Maria


Parents: You are dominated by the technology of the demon. Each novelty that you place in the hands of your children is a planned tactic so that your children implement the microchip and become part of the worshippers of the antichrist. Your children will become blank creatures, products of technology created to dominate man.


📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R

