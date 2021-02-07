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10 Powerful Missiles That Can't Be Stopped
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111 views • February 07, 2021
10 Powerful Missiles That Can't Be Stopped
The world is populated with a wide range of long-established missile variants in service. While these enormously powerful weapons are poised for their next assignments, ever more powerful designs are either in the planning stages or are being realized with the implementation of recent high budget programs. Fascinating, too, are the unexpected alignments between government agencies whose technological giants are immersed in collaborative programs. One example would be the recent work on BrahMos shared by India and Russia. The recent parades of military strength coupled with displays of new weaponry conducted in Russia, North Korea, India, China, and Iran have military watchers noting that it’s impossible to know exactly what will emerge next. Here’s a list of some of the world’s most powerful missiles simultaneously admired and feared right now.
The world is populated with a wide range of long-established missile variants in service. While these enormously powerful weapons are poised for their next assignments, ever more powerful designs are either in the planning stages or are being realized with the implementation of recent high budget programs. Fascinating, too, are the unexpected alignments between government agencies whose technological giants are immersed in collaborative programs. One example would be the recent work on BrahMos shared by India and Russia. The recent parades of military strength coupled with displays of new weaponry conducted in Russia, North Korea, India, China, and Iran have military watchers noting that it’s impossible to know exactly what will emerge next. Here’s a list of some of the world’s most powerful missiles simultaneously admired and feared right now.
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