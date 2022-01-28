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Dr. Fred Baughman- doctors start making patients out of normal people after 1965 medical expansion.
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54 views • January 28, 2022
In a March 2003 interview with Gary Null, Dr. Baughman offers his opinion on why doctors started creating more diseases and more treatments after the 1965 changes to the US medical system.
-from the archives of Gary Null
-from the archives of Gary Null
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