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Madison and Jefferson on Infrastructure and Debt
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60 views • August 11, 2021
Supporters of the monster state want you to believe that it’s never enough. Spending, taxing, debt - and the like. President Madison and President Jefferson both saw things much differently - two examples on infrastructure and debt we never see today.
Path to Liberty: August 11, 2021
#infrastructure #nationaldebt #constitution #libertarian #10thAmendment
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: August 11, 2021
#infrastructure #nationaldebt #constitution #libertarian #10thAmendment
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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