PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Americans NOT Have a MESSED-UP GUT Due to 22 Causes!

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ORIGINAL TITLE: 22 Reasons Why the American Gut is MESSED UP! (& What You Can Do About It)
Video going over alomst 2 dozen reasons why the average person's gut it not healthy by the NEW "Microbiome Health Coach," Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng.
1 Having SCRD (Sleep & Circadian Rhythm Disruption)
To view The Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources Regarding Circadian Rhythms/Biology (aka: Chronobiology), visit any of
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2 Consuming Glyphosate (& many other herbicides, pesticides, & funguscides) & GMOs
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
Learn more by watching videos at:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
Find me on Instagram at
https://INSTAGRAM.COM/GLYPHOSATEGUY
3 chronic stress & H. Pylori bad bacteria
4 not getting any or enough unfiltered sunlight on your belly
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5 excessive simple sugar consumption
6 not getting enough quality & quantity of sleep. View my e-Guide, "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" @ any of
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
7 man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (EMFs) which breaks down both the blood-brain-barrier & gut lining
Learn about the harms of invisible EMFs at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Learn about the harms of man-made blue light by visiting
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OR
https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
8 nutrient deficiencies (glycine/collagen, L-glutamine, Vitamins A, E, & B5, zinc, others)
To view my e-Guide, "The World's Most Nutrient-Dense Foods & Cost-Effective Supplements," visit
https://tinyurl.com/MaximumNutritionList
9 low vitamin D3 levels. BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
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OR
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10 heavy metals (for an FDA-registered medical device that can throw-off far-infrared light up to 6" into your body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal Biomat, visit
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11 not enough movement (to move your lymphatic fluid by jumping on a mini-trampoline, visit my shortened Needak affiliate link @
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12 low stomach acid. Supplement w/ 1 or more capsules of hydrochloric (HCL) acid w/ or w/o pepsin or just drink organic apple cider vinegar (ACV).
To get $10 off your first order with Instacart which as sellers who sell ACV, visit
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13 having more bad gut bacteria than beneficial ones (gut dysbiosis)
14 Candida
15 antibiotic use
16 chronic dehydration
Learn all about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration at:
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tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
17 fasting
18 non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. For a FAR SAFer & not deadly option to relieve pain, sit or lie-down on https://Bio-mats.com/danny
19 food allergies &/or insensitivities
20 premature birth
21 drinking alcohol
22 cancer radiation therapy. For a FAR SAFER alternative, learn about hyperthermia/thermotherapy @
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