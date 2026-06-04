PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Americans NOT Have a MESSED-UP GUT Due to 22 Causes!

ORIGINAL TITLE: 22 Reasons Why the American Gut is MESSED UP! (& What You Can Do About It)

Video going over alomst 2 dozen reasons why the average person's gut it not healthy by the NEW "Microbiome Health Coach," Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng.

1 Having SCRD (Sleep & Circadian Rhythm Disruption)

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2 Consuming Glyphosate (& many other herbicides, pesticides, & funguscides) & GMOs

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3 chronic stress & H. Pylori bad bacteria

4 not getting any or enough unfiltered sunlight on your belly

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5 excessive simple sugar consumption

6 not getting enough quality & quantity of sleep. View my e-Guide, "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" @ any of



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7 man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (EMFs) which breaks down both the blood-brain-barrier & gut lining

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8 nutrient deficiencies (glycine/collagen, L-glutamine, Vitamins A, E, & B5, zinc, others)

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9 low vitamin D3 levels. BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

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11 not enough movement (to move your lymphatic fluid by jumping on a mini-trampoline, visit my shortened Needak affiliate link @

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12 low stomach acid. Supplement w/ 1 or more capsules of hydrochloric (HCL) acid w/ or w/o pepsin or just drink organic apple cider vinegar (ACV).

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13 having more bad gut bacteria than beneficial ones (gut dysbiosis)

14 Candida

15 antibiotic use

16 chronic dehydration

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17 fasting

18 non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. For a FAR SAFer & not deadly option to relieve pain, sit or lie-down on https://Bio-mats.com/danny





19 food allergies &/or insensitivities





20 premature birth





21 drinking alcohol





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