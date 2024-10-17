❗️Kamala Harris stated: "Justice has been served & the US, Israel & the entire world are better off as a result."

Harris, commenting on today's death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar,

❗️Kamala Harris stated:

"Justice has been served and the United States, Israel and the entire world are better off as a result."

Puppet of the Jews

post found:

U.S. Intelligence Aided in Assassination of Hamas Leader Sinwar

Biden stated that American intelligence, at his direction, helped Israel track the location of the eliminated head of Hamas, Sinwar.

The U.S. viewed the activities of the Hamas leader as a "serious obstacle to peace in the Middle East" and welcomed his elimination, stated the White House.

Biden even compared this killing to the elimination of Osama bin Laden in 2011.



How did Yahya Sinwar die?

According to Israeli media, an IDF force spotted 5 Hamas fighters in Rafah while carrying out their 'duties'. Then, their tanks were ordered to open fire on these fighters.

All the fighters died, except one, who was Yahya Sinwar. So, the IDF fired a shoulder-launched explosive missile at the building with Sinwar, which also did not kill him.

After this, the IDF launched an FPV drone in Sinwar's direction, who stood up, gathered some stones and tried to hit the drone.

Then, eventually, after more than 15 minutes, it was an IDF sniper that shot Yahya Sinwar in the head while he was out of cover, engaging the drone. This explains the bullet wound seen in the images.

He fought until the very end.



Donald Trump, man who evaded service with FOUR draft deferments, on the death of Yahya Sinwar:

He died like a dog, he died like a coward. The world is a much safer place now.

Trump is wrong again he died bravely fighting along with his soldiers.