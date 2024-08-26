P151 Parash 47 Re’eh (see) 11:26 –16:17 Focus chapter 12

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
P151 Parash 47 Re’eh (see) 11:26 –16:17
D’varim/Deuteronomy 12 -
In this chapter orders are given to destroy all altars, pillars, groves,
and images, made for the worship of idols in the land, Deu_12:1-3; and
God’s service to be duly performed, Deu_12:4-7. The difference between
the performance of that service in the wilderness and in the promised
land, Deu_12:8-11. The people are to be happy in all their religious
observances, Deu_12:12. The offerings must be brought to the place which
God appoints, and no blood is to be eaten, Deu_12:13-16. The tithe of
corn, wine, oil, etc., to be eaten in the place that God shall choose,
Deu_12:17, Deu_12:18. The Levite must not be forsaken, Deu_12:19. All
clean beasts may be eaten, but the blood must be poured out before the
Lord, and be eaten on no pretense whatever, Deu_12:20-25. Of vows,
burnt-offerings, etc., Deu_12:26, Deu_12:27. These precepts are to be
carefully obeyed, Deu_12:28. Cautions against the abominations of the
heathen, Deu_12:29-31. Nothing to be added to or diminished from the
word of God, Deu_12:32.