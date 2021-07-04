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NHS Staff Served With Notice Of liability Are Confronted In Being Complicit In Medical Fraud.
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80 views • July 04, 2021
NHS Staff Served With Notice Of liability Are Confronted In Being Complicit In Medical Fraud.
A freelance independant Journalist Speaks to a hospital press office in relation to the PCR test, and are notified that a notice of liability In being complicit In medical fraud will be served.
F.O.I request:
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com......../request/covid_d
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com......../request/756461/
How to Serve the NHS with Notice of Liability, Click here: https://www.inpowermovement.com/faq
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rupUkYhu9bNc/
A freelance independant Journalist Speaks to a hospital press office in relation to the PCR test, and are notified that a notice of liability In being complicit In medical fraud will be served.
F.O.I request:
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com......../request/covid_d
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com......../request/756461/
How to Serve the NHS with Notice of Liability, Click here: https://www.inpowermovement.com/faq
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rupUkYhu9bNc/
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