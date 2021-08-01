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Inventor of mRNA Vaccine Tech Says "The Authoritarian Messaging Must Stop"
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250 views • August 01, 2021
Dr Robert Malone, the scientist and inventor of the mRNA Technology that's been used to create these Experimental injections continues to warn the world of the use of these untested injections and how the Main Stream, Politicians, Big Pharma are pushing a Lie of Scientism when they are going against the very Opposite of what Science would prescribe. This must Stop - Now, across the world.
They will not stop till the public stands firm against the Lie.
Credit to Steve Bannon's Warroom & Dr Robert Malone
They will not stop till the public stands firm against the Lie.
Credit to Steve Bannon's Warroom & Dr Robert Malone
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