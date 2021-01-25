BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VILE POS RAPED A 92 YEAR OLD WOMAN. (DETAILS IN DESCRIPTION)
Dissident Right Media
Dissident Right Media
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
90 views • January 25, 2021
Support my work. flow.page/dissidentrightmedia

The 'appalling' alleged rape of a 92-year-old Sydney woman during a home invasion ranks among the worst attacks a veteran police officer has seen.

The Concord woman was confronted about 4am on Saturday by a man who sexually assaulted her, took cash and fled.

The accused 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and will face court on Monday.

He is charged with aggravated break and enter, aggravated sexual assault, sexual touching and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

'It's probably one of the most appalling (incidents) I've seen in 30 years of policing,' NSW Police Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Acting Commander Chris Goddard said on Monday.
"It's probably one of the most appalling (incidents) I've seen in 30 years of policing," NSW Police Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Acting Commander Chris Goddard said on Monday.

"Some of the most heinous crimes in the Crimes Act have been committed against this poor, defensiveness vulnerable member of our community."

The woman activated her emergency medical alarm during the attack, which alerted her son, who contacted emergency services.

Treated for cuts and bruises in hospital, she had since been released into the care of family, Detective Acting Superintendent Goddard said.

"With a 92-year-old person - frail, of age - those injuries will take some time to heal," he told reporters.

"(But) she's very strong-willed and very positive about this whole thing.

"She's getting better with each day." dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9182537/Sydney-Concord-home-invasion-Man-accused-sexually-assaulting-92-year-old-woman.html
Keywords
crimesassaultelderly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy