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Viewer Discretion: Torture: Ukraine: Harrowing interview with Laurent Brayard (MIRRORED)
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687 views • May 24, 2022
Viewer Discretion: Torture: Ukraine: Harrowing interview with Laurent Brayard (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://odysee.com/@vanessabeeley:6/harrowing-interview-with-laurent-brayard:0?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
🇫🇷🇺🇦 TORTURE IN UKRAINE: INTERVIEW WITH LAURENT BRAYARD
👉🏻 Stratpol (pro-Russian media) recently interviewed Laurent Brayard, a French journalist and pro-Donbass activist who has been collecting testimonies of Ukraine's prison survivors: militiamen, spies or innocent passerby, the stories he collected shed a new light on the historical roots of the ongoing conflict, and the methods used by Ukrainians since 2014.
⚠️ Reminder : We do not endorse any side in this conflict. If you have any content from french-speaking actors about the war (no matter the side) send it to us so we can translate it.
00:00
Laurent Brayard's background and motives
01:53
Finding and meeting witnesses
05:07
Natasha's story
10:01
Oleg's story
18:53
«The number of prisoners is very significant»
19:38
Vitali's story
29:05
«The Red Cross and the UN knows everything I know»
30:48
Olga's story
37:53
The torture of a priest, and the Pagan/Satanic influence among Ukrainian militias
40:21
Conclusion
🇷🇺 Русская версия здесь
🔗 Source
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFynJY_SeKc
URL
lbry://@vanessabeeley#6/harrowing-interview-with-laurent-brayard#0
Claim ID
051e17a5b838fca6ec71e5dfcd772b05b17df22a
Mirrored from Odysee channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://odysee.com/@vanessabeeley:6/harrowing-interview-with-laurent-brayard:0?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
🇫🇷🇺🇦 TORTURE IN UKRAINE: INTERVIEW WITH LAURENT BRAYARD
👉🏻 Stratpol (pro-Russian media) recently interviewed Laurent Brayard, a French journalist and pro-Donbass activist who has been collecting testimonies of Ukraine's prison survivors: militiamen, spies or innocent passerby, the stories he collected shed a new light on the historical roots of the ongoing conflict, and the methods used by Ukrainians since 2014.
⚠️ Reminder : We do not endorse any side in this conflict. If you have any content from french-speaking actors about the war (no matter the side) send it to us so we can translate it.
00:00
Laurent Brayard's background and motives
01:53
Finding and meeting witnesses
05:07
Natasha's story
10:01
Oleg's story
18:53
«The number of prisoners is very significant»
19:38
Vitali's story
29:05
«The Red Cross and the UN knows everything I know»
30:48
Olga's story
37:53
The torture of a priest, and the Pagan/Satanic influence among Ukrainian militias
40:21
Conclusion
🇷🇺 Русская версия здесь
🔗 Source
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFynJY_SeKc
URL
lbry://@vanessabeeley#6/harrowing-interview-with-laurent-brayard#0
Claim ID
051e17a5b838fca6ec71e5dfcd772b05b17df22a
Keywords
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